Winthrop scored the opening 11 points of the game and led by 15 points at the break.

Cam Williams and Zeke Moore had 15 points apiece for the Cougars (2-9), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Tyresse Williford had 12 points and six assists. SIUE put up 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Winthrop faces Elon at home on Saturday. SIUE plays Detroit Mercy on the road on Saturday.

