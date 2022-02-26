Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 28 points for the Buccaneers (5-24, 1-15), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Tahlik Chavez added 22 points. Taje’ Kelly had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern 70-65 on Jan. 15.
