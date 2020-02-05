Marques Wilson had 12 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-18, 2-9 Patriot League), whose losing streak reached seven games. Jeameril Wilson added 10 points.
Jordan Cohen, who led the Mountain Hawks in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Colgate (18-6, 9-2) faces Navy at home on Saturday. Lehigh takes on Lafayette on the road on Saturday.
___
___
