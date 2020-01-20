Carlik Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (10-8, 5-1), who saw their seven-game win streak end. Travis Fields Jr. added 12 points and Devine Eke grabbed six rebounds off the bench.
Winthrop plays South Carolina Upstate at home on Thursday. Radford matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday.
