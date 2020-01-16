MACOMB, Ill. — Deondre Burns scored 22 points on his birthday and Oral Roberts used a late run to turn back Western Illinois 87-70 on Thursday night.

Burns and Abmas had five points apiece when Oral Roberts broke the game open with a 16-2 run. Burns started it with a jumper at the 6:31 mark that put the Golden Eagles up 71-64. Abmas followed with a jumper and then both knocked down 3-pointers.