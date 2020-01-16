The Leathernecks got a pair of free throws from C.J. Duff before Emmanuel Nzekwesi scores four points and R.J. Fuqua ended it with a jumper. The Golden Eagls made 6 of 9 shots and led 85-66 with 1:51 to play. Western Illinois went 0 for 5 with three turnovers.
Zion Young scored 18 points for the Leathernecks (5-11, 2-4), Kobe Webster added 15 and C.J. Duff 13.
