Siena posted a season-high 23 assists.
Justin Roberts had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (11-19, 9-10). James Towns added 13 points. Marcus Hammond had seven assists.
The Saints leveled the season series against the Purple Eagles with the win. Niagara defeated Siena 72-71 on Jan. 19. Siena finishes out the regular season against Monmouth on the road on Friday. Niagara finishes out the regular season against Canisius on the road on Friday.
