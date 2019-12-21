Tennessee (9-2) shot 51%, including 6 of 13 3-pointers, and had a 56-26 rebounding advantage.

Kylie Jimenez had 15 points and Desirae Hansen 10 for the Vikings (6-4). Jordan Stotler blocked nine shots, tying the school record. Portland State only shot 32%, going 12 of 30 from 3-point range and 7 of 30 inside the arc

Portland State led 19-18 after one quarter but the Lady Vols raced back to lead 40-26 at the half. They blew the game open with a 25-9 advantage in the third quarter. Tennessee went 10 of 18 in the third while the Vikings were 2 of 14.

