Darran Butts ran for 143 yards on 11 carries with a TD for the Pirates. Jett Duffey was 24-of-35 passing for 242 yards and two TDs with two picks. Jadakis Bonds and KeyRon Catlett combined for 13 catches and 116 yards with a touchdown catch apiece.
Morris completed 15 of 28 passes for 271 yards and two TDs with two interceptions for the Panthers. Charles Hall had six catches for 182 yards and a score.
Hampton outgained VUU 611-395 and ran 28 more plays.
