Burton and Pittsburgh host Vanderbilt

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jamarius Burton scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 68-60 win over the NC State Wolf Pack. The Commodores are 2-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the ACC allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Vanderbilt.

Blake Hinson is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds. Burton is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for Pittsburgh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

