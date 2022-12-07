Burton and Pittsburgh host Vanderbilt

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4)
The Panthers have gone 2-0 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 6.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Vanderbilt.
Hinson is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for Pittsburgh.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.