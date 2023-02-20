Burton and the Pittsburgh Panthers host conference foe Georgia Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 3-13 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (19-8, 12-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jamarius Burton and the Pittsburgh Panthers host Miles Kelly and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Panthers are 12-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 6-2 in one-possession games. The Yellow Jackets are 3-13 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech allows 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. Burton is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kelly is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 12.8 points. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

