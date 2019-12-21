Keishawn Brewton, the Chanticleers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was held to 1 point.

After Coastal Carolina (8-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) outscored South Alabama 33-21 in the first half, both teams scored 48 in the second as the road team clinched the victory. The Jaguars’ 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Chad Lott had 19 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (6-6, 0-2). Don Coleman added 12 points. Herb McGee had 12 points.

Andre Fox, who led the Jaguars in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, had only 7 points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Coastal Carolina takes on Georgia Southern at home next Thursday. South Alabama faces Mobile at home next Saturday.

