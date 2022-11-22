Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson

Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.

Pitt outscored the Knights 10-6 in the final 7:21 of the first half and led 35-28 at intermission before taking control in the second half. Burton’s jump shot with 17:02 left gave Pitt its first double-digit lead of the game.