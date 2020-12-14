Jasmine Powell scored 15 points with seven assists for the Gophers (1-3) and Kadiatou Sissoko scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Minnesota shot 32%, was only 4 of 8 from the line and committed 21 turnovers that were turned into 26 points.
Burton had six points and Pulliam five in an early 17-0 run that put Northwestern on top 19-3 midway through the first quarter. Burton, who had 16 points in the first half, had five in a 10-0 run that put the lead at 19 with the score 43-28 at the break.
Northwestern now leads the series 38-37.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.