A steal by Sydney Wood led to Burton’s three-point play with 28.5 seconds left in regulation and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes missed a jumper in the paint as time ran out.

Indiana was up 69-65 in overtime after five-straight points by MackenzieHolmes. Abi Scheid hit a 3-pointer at the 1:03 mark, Burton made two free throws with 33 seconds to go and Lindsey Pulliam made a free throw at 12 seconds.

Northwestern sealed the win with a steal by Jordan Hamilton. The Hoosiers had two turnovers and a miss before the final turnover. Indiana missed 6 of its last 7 shots in regulation and had two turnovers down the stretch.

Scheid led Northwestern (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten Conference) with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Abbie Wolf added 13 and nine rebounds and Pulliam had 12 points.

Holmes, a freshman, matched her career high with 22 points for Indiana (14-4, 4-2), Grace Berger added 16 and Ali Patberg 12 with seven assists. The Hoosiers had 21 turnovers.

