Burton leads Pittsburgh against No. 24 Duke after 28-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 in home games. Duke is the ACC leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 4-1 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The Blue Devils and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Blake Hinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Burton is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

