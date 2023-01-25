Burton leads Pittsburgh against Wake Forest after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-7, 6-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -3; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jamarius Burton scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-64 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 in home games. Pittsburgh scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 6-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Panthers and Demon Deacons meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tyree Appleby is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

