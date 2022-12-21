Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6)
The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. Bucknell has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.
Xander Rice is averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.