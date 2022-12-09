Burton leads Richmond against Drake after 26-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5)
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 6.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Richmond.
Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Drake.
