Burton scores 29, Richmond downs Bucknell 81-71

Burton had five rebounds for the Spiders (6-6). Matt Grace scored 20 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jason Nelson finished with 12 points.

Get the full experience. Choose your plan

Xander Rice led the Bison (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Elvin Edmonds IV added 13 points for Bucknell. Andre Screen also recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.