Burton scores 29, Richmond downs Bucknell 81-71

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton scored 29 points and Richmond beat Bucknell 81-71 on Wednesday night.
Burton had five rebounds for the Spiders (6-6). Matt Grace scored 20 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jason Nelson finished with 12 points.
Xander Rice led the Bison (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Elvin Edmonds IV added 13 points for Bucknell. Andre Screen also recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.
Richmond led 41-25 at the half, with Burton scoring 12 points. He added 17 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.