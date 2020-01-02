Bryson Robinson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (4-9, 0-3 Southland Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Troy Green added 16 points.
Lamar (8-6, 2-1) takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday. New Orleans faces Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.