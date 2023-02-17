Butler and Drexel host Hampton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (15-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-22, 3-12 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Hampton Pirates after Yame Butler scored 25 points in Drexel’s 72-71 overtime loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Pirates are 5-6 in home games. Hampton is 1-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dragons are 9-7 in CAA play. Drexel is 7-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Amari Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Dragons. Luke House is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

