Butler Bulldogs and the BYU Cougars square off in Nassau, Bahamas

BYU Cougars (3-2) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs play the BYU Cougars at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.6 assists per game led by Eric Hunter Jr. averaging 3.4.

The Cougars have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. BYU is ninth in the WCC shooting 31.1% from deep. Noah Waterman leads the Cougars shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jayden Taylor is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.4 points for Butler.

Spencer Johnson is averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds for BYU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

