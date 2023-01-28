Butler Bulldogs face the Seton Hall Pirates on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seton Hall Pirates (12-9, 5-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 3-8 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -2; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Butler enters the matchup against Seton Hall as losers of three in a row. The Bulldogs are 8-3 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Pirates are 5-5 in conference play. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Bates is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Butler.

Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.6 points for the Pirates. Samuel is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article