Butler faces Cal following Bates' 22-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (7-3) at California Golden Bears (0-10, 0-2 Pac-12)
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Butler is second in the Big East allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.2% for Cal.
Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.5 points for Butler.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.