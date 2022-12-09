Butler faces Cal following Bates' 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (7-3) at California Golden Bears (0-10, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the California Golden Bears after Manny Bates scored 22 points in Butler’s 71-61 victory against the Yale Bulldogs. The Golden Bears have gone 0-6 in home games. Cal allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Butler is second in the Big East allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.2% for Cal.

Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.5 points for Butler.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

