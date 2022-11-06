Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season

New Orleans Privateers at Butler Bulldogs
Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -16.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener.
Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.
New Orleans finished 18-13 overall last season while going 3-10 on the road. The Privateers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.