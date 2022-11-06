Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season

Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener.

New Orleans finished 18-13 overall last season while going 3-10 on the road. The Privateers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.