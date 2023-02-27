Butler hosts No. 10 Marquette after Jones' 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6, 15-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette visits the Butler Bulldogs after Kam Jones scored 22 points in Marquette’s 90-84 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons. The Bulldogs have gone 10-5 in home games. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.5% from deep, led by Connor Turnbull shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles are 15-3 in Big East play. Marquette is the top team in the Big East with 40.1 points per game in the paint led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Jones is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.2 points. Tyler Kolek is averaging 14 points, 7.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

