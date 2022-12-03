Butler hosts Tennessee Tech following Bates' 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (5-3) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -19.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Manny Bates scored 22 points in Butler’s 76-64 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.8.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Tennessee Tech is sixth in the OVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Sebree averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% for Butler.

Tyrone Perry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Sebree is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article