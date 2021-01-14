SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.
STREAK SCORING: Creighton has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Butler defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).
