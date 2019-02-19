Butler (15-11, 6-7) vs. No. 11 Marquette (21-4, 10-2)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette looks to give Butler its 11th straight loss against ranked opponents. Butler’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 1 Villanova Wildcats 101-93 on Dec. 30, 2017. Marquette is coming off a 92-73 road win over DePaul last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Marquette’s Markus Howard has averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Sam Hauser has put up 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kamar Baldwin has averaged 17.5 points and five rebounds while Paul Jorgensen has put up 11.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Howard has had his hand in 50 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 54 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 17-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 6-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 9-11 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Butler has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

