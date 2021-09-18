The Trojans jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on TD runs of 19 and 3 yards by Brendan Lamb. After Butler pulled even, Taylor regained the lead on a 42-yard field goal by Zane Shilts with 5:23 left in the quarter. But Samuels ripped off a 22-yard scoring run to put the Bulldogs up 21-17, igniting a 35-0 run. Flager finished with six catches for 142 yards. Butler piled up 602 yards of offense, while holding the Trojans to 187.
