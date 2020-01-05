Holy Cross turned an offensive rebound into a chance to tie but Matt Faw only made 1 of 2 free throws with 14.4 seconds to go. Navy’s Luke Loehr was fouled immediately after rebounding the miss but he missed two foul shots. After a timeout, Lowder nailed the winner.

Ryan Wade added 11 points for Holy Cross (2-13, 1-1 Patriot League) and Pridgen and Lowder had 10 apiece.

Summers scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-6, 1-1), Evan Wieck added 14 points and Cam Davis had 11.

Holy Cross faces Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy matches up against Bucknell on the road on Wednesday.

