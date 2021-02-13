Holy Cross scored 48 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (3-6, 3-6). Walter Whyte added 16 points and seven rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 12 points.
The Crusaders improve to 2-1 against the Terriers on the season. In the most recent matchup, Holy Cross defeated Boston University 68-66 on Jan. 5.
