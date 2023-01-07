Butler scores 23 as San Diego State takes down Wyoming 80-75

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Lamont Butler’s 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 80-75 on Saturday night.
Hunter Maldonado finished with 20 points and two steals for the Cowboys (5-10, 0-3). Jeremiah Oden added 15 points and seven rebounds for Wyoming. Xavier Dusell also had 15 points.
San Diego State went into the half leading Wyoming 43-42. Butler scored nine points in the half. LeDee’s layup with 4:33 remaining in the second half gave San Diego State the lead for good at 70-69.
