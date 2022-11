BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Chuck Harris scored 22 points in Butler’s 95-67 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Butler finished 14-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Butler Bulldogs averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.