Butler takes on DePaul following Taylor's 21-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 5-12 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-18, 3-13 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 21 points in Butler’s 68-62 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas. The Blue Demons have gone 7-6 in home games. DePaul has a 7-16 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 5-12 in conference matchups. Butler averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eral Penn is averaging 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

