Butler visits Georgetown after Murray's 29-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -3; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Butler Bulldogs after Brandon Murray scored 29 points in Georgetown’s 83-76 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons. The Hoyas are 4-4 on their home court. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East shooting 33.6% from deep, led by Murray shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 4.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoyas. Murray is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Chuck Harris is averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Bates is averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

