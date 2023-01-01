Butler visits Georgetown after Murray's 29-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3 Big East)
The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 4.8.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoyas. Murray is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
Chuck Harris is averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Bates is averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Butler.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.