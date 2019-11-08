Mate Okros had 11 points for Drexel (1-1), T.J. Bickerstaff scored 10 and Camren Wynter distributed nine assists.

James Towns had 17 points for the Purple Eagles in their season opener. Marcus Hammond added 12 points and seven rebounds and Raheem Solomon had 12 points.

Drexel matches up against Abilene Christian at home on Sunday. Niagara plays Rutgers on the road on Sunday.

