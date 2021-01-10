Butler’s 14 rebounds are most by a Crusader in a game this season.
Butler knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 53-53 tie and spark a 12-4 run for Holy Cross, which never trailed again. The Crusaders were 11 of 24 from 3-point range.
Alex King had 21 points for the Black Knights (6-3, 2-2). Josh Caldwell added 12 points. Charlie Peterson had eight rebounds.
Army defeated Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.