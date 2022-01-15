Dre Davis’ layup with 14:40 left put Louisville ahead by four, but an 18-6 spurt over the next 7 1/2 minutes gave Pitt is largest lead at 54-38 when Burton hit a jumper.
Despite shooting 4 for 18 from 3-point range, the Panthers found better results inside the arc shooting 20 for 37 (54%).
Malik Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Louisville and Ellis and Noah Locke scored 10 apiece. Louisville missed 38 of 57 shot attempts.
Louisville beat the Panthers (7-10, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) 75-72 on Jan. 5., but the Cardinals (10-7, 4-3) have lost three straight since.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Boston College on Wednesday while Pitt hosts Virginia, also on Wednesday.
