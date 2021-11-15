Rich Kelly and C.J. Kelly added 17 points apiece for UMass. Noah Fernandes had 13 points and Dibaji Walker 10.
UMass (2-1) rebounded from a 20-point loss to Yale, shooting 48% overall and 13 of 29 (45%) from long range.
Seth Lundy scored 14 points and Sam Sessoms added 12 for the Nittany Lions (1-1). John Harrar had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Minutemen stretched their four-point halftime lead to 57-37 with 12:51 to play and had a 22-point advantage with about eight minutes left.
It was the 24th meeting between the teams but the first since 1991.
