Marques Warrick scored 20 points for Northern Kentucky, Bryson Langdon scored 17 with six assists and Trevon Faulkner scored 10 points and nine rebounds.
Bul Kuol had 20 points for the No. 5-seed Titans (12-10), Noah Waterman scored 19 and Antoine Davis 16 points.
