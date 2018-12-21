LONG BEACH, Calif. — KJ Byers’ dunk in the closing seconds lifted Long Beach State to a 67-66 win over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Long Beach State had been idle since suffering a 74-68 loss to Pacific December 10, and after playing nine of its first 12 games on the road, opened a two-game home stand against the Waves.

Colbey Ross hit a jumper with :54 left to put the Waves up by three, 64-61, but Jordan Roberts scored at the basket and Byers hit a jumper with :32 left to put Long Beach State up by one, 65-64. Ross hit two free throws to put Pepperdine back in front, but Byers took a feed from Temidayo Yussuf and dunked with :05 left for the game-winning basket. Jade’ Smith missed a 3-point attempt with a second left for Pepperdine.

Yussuf turned in his fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Byers finished with 10 points and six boards for the 49ers (4-9).

Ross finished with 23 points for Pepperdine (6-7), which remains winless on the road. Smith finished with 11 rebounds.

