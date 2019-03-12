BYU’s Jasmine Moody, left, and Brenna Chase, right, guard Gonzaga’s Jessie Loera during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women’s tournament title Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Brenna Chase scored 25 points, Shaylee Gonzales added 20 and Brigham Young beat No. 12 Gonzaga 82-68 on Tuesday to win its third West Coast Conference Tournament title.

The second-seeded Cougars (25-6) scored the first 16 points of the second to build a 12-point lead and went up by 16 early in the third quarter.

The two-time defending tournament champion Bulldogs (28-4) rallied late in the third to pull within seven, but missed their first 12 shots of the fourth to end any chance of a three-peat.

Zykera Rice led top-seeded Gonzaga with 25 points. Paisley Johnson added 19 points.

BYU went 13 for 25 from the 3-point arc to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

DEPAUL 74, NO. 13 MARQUETTE 73

CHICAGO — Chante Stonewall converted a go-ahead three-point play with 5.4 seconds left and DePaul won its fourth Big East Tournament title in six seasons.

Stonewall took a pass at the 3-point arc, drove the lane and was fouled while making a layup. She added the free throw for a one-point lead and Natisha Hiedeman went coast-to-coast but her bank shot fell short.

DePaul will make its 17th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Stonewall finished with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for DePaul (26-7), which has won 11 straight.

Hiedeman led top-seeded Marquette (26-7) with 18 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.