BYU Cougars take on the Dayton Flyers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (3-3) vs. BYU Cougars (3-3) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars square off against the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas. The Cougars are 3-3 in non-conference play. BYU ranks fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Flyers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Dayton averages 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Noah Waterman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for BYU.

Daron Holmes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for Dayton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article