BYU Cougars take on the Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (3-3) vs. BYU Cougars (3-3)
The Flyers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Dayton averages 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Noah Waterman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for BYU.
Daron Holmes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for Dayton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.