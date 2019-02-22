Brigham Young (18-11, 10-4) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga (26-2, 13-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for BYU. Brigham Young has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Gonzaga has won its last 27 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura has averaged 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Brandon Clarke has put up 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. For the Cougars, Yoeli Childs has averaged 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while TJ Haws has put up 17.8 points and 5.1 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Haws has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. Haws has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. has attempted 205 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Brigham Young has won its last three road games, scoring 80.3 points and allowing 64 points during those contests. Gonzaga has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 91.9 points while giving up 58.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 90.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs first among Division 1 teams. The Brigham Young defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 241st).

