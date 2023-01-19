BYU hosts Justice and Santa Clara

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BYU Cougars (14-7, 4-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-5, 3-2 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -2.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the BYU Cougars after Keshawn Justice scored 26 points in Santa Clara’s 92-81 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos are 10-3 on their home court. Santa Clara leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Brandin Podziemski paces the Broncos with 8.5 rebounds.

The Cougars are 4-2 in conference games. BYU is second in the WCC allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Broncos and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.4 points. Gideon George is shooting 44.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

