BYU hosts Mahaney and No. 22 Saint Mary's (CA)

Saint Mary's Gaels (18-4, 7-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-9, 4-4 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -6.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the BYU Cougars after Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 77-58 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars have gone 9-2 in home games. BYU ranks second in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 5.1.

The Gaels are 7-0 in conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC with 13.1 assists per game led by Logan Johnson averaging 3.9.

The Cougars and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Johnson is averaging 12 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Mahaney is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

