BYU hosts Meadows and Portland

Portland Pilots (8-8, 0-1 WCC) at BYU Cougars (11-5, 1-0 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -9.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the BYU Cougars after Michael Meadows scored 29 points in Portland's 92-72 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Cougars have gone 7-1 in home games. BYU is the WCC leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 3.1.

The Pilots are 0-1 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

