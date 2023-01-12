BYU hosts Timme and No. 8 Gonzaga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -6.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga faces the BYU Cougars after Drew Timme scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 81-76 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars are 8-1 on their home court. BYU is second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga averages 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Timme is averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

